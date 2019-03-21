The Latest Show Announced For San Francisco's Chase Center: Phil Collins

The new 18,064-capacity arena & future of home of the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco's Chase Center, is almost done with their reveal week of initial events at the venue & the latest announcement is that Phil Collins will play there on Thursday night October 17th.

Tickets to the "In The Air Tonight" singer go on sale at 10 AM on March 29th.

Here's what else has been announced so far at the Chase Center:

Metallica + SF Symphony on September 6th

Dave Matthews Band on September 10th

The Black Keys + Modest Mouse on November 20th

The Chainsmokers + 5 Second Of Summer on November 29th

Andrea Bocelli on December 6th

For more head to chasecenter.com.