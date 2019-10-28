Last Free National Park Day Of 2019 Coming Up On Veterans Day

Each year the National Parks Service offers select free days and the final of the five for 2019 is coming up on Monday November 11th for Veterans Day.

On these days entry fees to the parks are waived & parking fees are typically waived as well. Additional costs for camping, special tours, & other activities will still apply.

Expect free days for 2020 to be announced early next year with the first coming on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday January 20, 2020.

For more head to nps.gov.