The Last Blockbuster Remains Open Despite Pandemic
Coronavirus hasn't stopped the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster store
The world's last Blockbuster video store is located in Bend, Oregon and despite everyone streaming content even more in the age of the Coronavirus pandemic - it's still holding strong as it has reopened for customers to come inside.
The World's Last Blockbuster Remains Open, Pandemic and Netflix Be Damned -- @VICE https://t.co/nywzA90CJG— Digg (@digg) May 14, 2020
The store closed briefly before starting curbside pick-up at the end of March.
Curbside pickup has officially begun and we can’t thank you all enough for your support! We’ve been crazy busy with all the online orders made recently and that’s been a tremendous help bringing income into the store assuring us that we can stay open during these tough times! Thank you to @daivya4infinity for painting on our window, support your local artist as much as possible if you need anything painted hit him up!
Now there's a limit to 10 customers inside at a time and directional arrows in aisles to help abide by social distancing guidelines. Vice reports that customers have expressed to the store's owners that they're tired of flipping through streaming services over & over again and are relieved that the store has remained in business.
All of its 12 employees have remained employed & merch sales on items like their “I SURVIVED ALONG WITH THE LAST BLOCKBUSTER” bumper stickers have helped get them through this.
These stickers have been a hit lately, they’ve never been more relevant! There only $2 so make sure you get yours before they sell out. Available at Bendblockbuster.com----