The World's Last Blockbuster Is Hosting 90s Themed Sleepovers In September

A few months ago we let you know that the world's last Blockbuster has remained open despite the ongoing pandemic and now the Bend, Oregon location is doing something for those that have helped keep the place in business. They've teamed with AirBNB to host four nights of 90s-themed sleepovers from Sept. 17-20, 2020. Yes, they are guaranteeing that the store will be cleaned to COVID-19 standards. You'll also be provided with face coverings, disdenfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.

...cause the last BLOCKBUSTER in the world will be offering movie lovers in Bend a 90s themed sleepover for a limited time—only on airbnb. who’s down? --https://t.co/dd4yz1UtZP pic.twitter.com/NJEZK2wxeW — Airbnb (@Airbnb) August 11, 2020

Bookings start at just $4, but unfortunately it seems you have to be a resident of Deschutes County in order to book a night.

"Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with 'new releases' from the ‘90s," says the AirBNB ad.

Just checking in. -- — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

Bookings can start being placed at 1PM on August 17th and for those who aren't in the area you can still use Blockbuster to get tailored movie recommendations, or grab some merch from their online store.