Last 510 Area Codes To Be Issued This Summer; New 341 Area Code Introduced

The time has come for the 510 area code. Those in parts of Alameda & Contra Costa Counties will hold onto their phone numbers a little tighter after July 22, 2019 when the final 510 number is issued and the 341 area code is introduced for new East Bay numbers moving forward.

GOODBYE 510, HELLO 341: Part of the East Bay is getting a new area code this summer. Starting in July, new phone lines will have the area code 341https://t.co/x6LoYH5fPN — KRON4 News (@kron4news) May 24, 2019

Back in 2015 the 415 area code experienced this as those numbers ran out & the 628 area code was introduced.

The 510 applies to Alameda, Albany, Berkeley, El Cerrito, Emeryville, Fremont, Hayward, Hercules, Newark, Oakland, Piedmont, Pinole, Richmond, San Leandro, San Pablo and Union City. The 510 area code has been around since 1991 & split into the 925 back in 1998.

As of June 22nd those with 510 area codes will need to start dialing area codes for outbound calls regardless of where the call is being made from.

As far as Bay Area area codes go the 707 is expected to run of out numbers next.