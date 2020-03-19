Las Vegas Strip Club Will Begin Offering Drive-Thru Shows Starting This Weekend

Fears of the Coronavirus spreading won't keep this business from closing its doors.

This week the Governor of Nevada issued a directive to close all non-essential businesses for a minimum of 30 days. The Nevada Health Response COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Initiative then classified strip clubs as "non-essential."

These new restrictions aren’t stopping 'Little Darlings' strip club in Las Vegas. Director of operations Ryan Carlson says, they will continue its tradition of offering nude dancing as they have been for 30 years.

Carlson says Little Darlings will remain open because it continues to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ "social distancing" guidelines. The club even announced that they would begin offering drive-thru shows this Friday for costumers who desire "further separation".

The club argued that dancers are a "fabric of American life" and that America still remains a free country.

Via: KSNV 3 News Las Vegas