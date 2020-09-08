Despite Leaving Oakland, Las Vegas Raiders Games To Be Broadcast In Bay Area

The NFL season kicks off this week and for the first time in a few decades, there won't be two teams representing the Bay Area. The Raiders have moved to their new Las Vegas home and despite the fact that they aren't in the East Bay any longer their games will still be broadcast each week in the Bay Area.

Will Las Vegas Raiders games still be televised in the Bay Area? https://t.co/FJ7EcDoFxO pic.twitter.com/dEyN8Xp8mY — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 8, 2020

Bay Area Raiders fans get to see the team each week because none of their 16 games are scheduled for the same time slot & network as a 49ers game.

Pre & post game Raiders coverage can also be seen on KRON4 this season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers have launched their 2020 season slogan, "Faithful To The Bay," which can absolutely be seen as a dig at the Raiders.