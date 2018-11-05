World's Largest Dispensary Opens In Las Vegas

Planet 13 is a 40,000 sq. ft. weed dispensary that opened at the beginning of November just off the Las Vegas strip. It's being described as an "amusement-park-meets-Apple-store-meets-night-club of cannabis".

The dispensary aims to overwhelm its customers witha aesthetics. There's music, lights, wide-screen TVs, and Burning Man-inspired art throughout the place that carries all sorts of marijuana products for recreational & medical use.

The actual dispensary inside makes up only 2,300 sq. ft. of Planet 13 and carries two brands of cannabis. One called Planet 13 for recreational use and one call Medizin for medicinal use.

A marijuana museum also opened in Vegas earlier this fall.

It's open 24/7.