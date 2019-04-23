Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful Announces 2019 Lineup Feat. The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Billie Eilish

Life Is Beautiful has unveiled their full 2019 lineup and it features headliners including The Black Keys, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Chance The Rapper, Portugal. The Man & many more.

The LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2019 lineup is here --⚡️ Sept 20 - 22, Downtown Las Vegas. Tickets on sale Thursday, 4/25 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/o9E5sBhBZb — LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL (@lifeisbeautiful) April 23, 2019

3-day passes for the September 20 - 22 festival go on sale Thursday 4/25 at 10AM & GA passes are $315. You can get yours here.