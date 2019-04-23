Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful Announces 2019 Lineup Feat. The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Billie Eilish

Life Is Beautiful has unveiled their full 2019 lineup and it features headliners including The Black Keys, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Chance The Rapper, Portugal. The Man & many more.

3-day passes for the September 20 - 22 festival go on sale Thursday 4/25 at 10AM & GA passes are $315. You can get yours here.

