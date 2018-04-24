Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful Announces 2018 Lineup
April 24, 2018
You can head to Downtown Las Vegas this September for Life Is Beautiful 2018 featuring Arcade Fire, Florence & the Machine, Death Cab for Cutie, Bastille, CHVRCHES, Foster the People, St Vincent, Cold War Kids, The Neighbourhood, & more.
THE LINEUP IS OUT! #LifeisBeautiful returns to Downtown Las Vegas September 21 - 23. Tickets on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. (PT)! >> Learn More: Link in bio <<
Tickets go on sale on Thursday April 26th at 10am at lifeisbeautiful.com.
