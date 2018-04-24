Life Is Beautiful

Las Vegas' Life Is Beautiful Announces 2018 Lineup

April 24, 2018
Music

You can head to Downtown Las Vegas this September for Life Is Beautiful 2018 featuring Arcade Fire, Florence & the Machine, Death Cab for Cutie, Bastille, CHVRCHES, Foster the People, St Vincent, Cold War Kids, The Neighbourhood, & more.

THE LINEUP IS OUT! #LifeisBeautiful returns to Downtown Las Vegas September 21 - 23. Tickets on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. (PT)! >> Learn More: Link in bio <<

Tickets go on sale on Thursday April 26th at 10am at lifeisbeautiful.com.

1 Day, 8 Hours, 22 Minutes, 54 Seconds We Kinda Feel Like We're on Cloud 9 --

Life Is Beautiful
Las Vegas
Daily Schedule

