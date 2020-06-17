Las Vegas Hotels Looking To Lure Customers With Rooms As Low As $10

According to reports and some google searching, prices of hotel rooms in Las Vegas are way down in an attempt to lure tourists back to Sin City as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

$10 hotel rooms, more deals offered as resorts try to bring tourists back to Las Vegas https://t.co/AxS1RLASwO — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 17, 2020

Diamond status customers can currently find rates as low as $10 a night at Caesars Entertainment properties, but even if you're not a Diamond member you can see that rooms are going as low as $21 at hotels on, or near the strip.

Thepointsguy.com points out that higher-scale spots like Caesars Palace have rooms for $70/night & Wynn & Bellagio are averaging $111/night. Well below their average 2019 rates.

There are resort fees & COVID surcharges to watch out for, but if you're looking to do Vegas for cheap...you can.