LA's Randy's Donuts To Expand To The Bay Area

May 21, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Kevork Djansezian / Staff

Categories: 
Food & Drink

Long before Instagram, southern California's Randy's Donuts provided a photo-worthy attraction with its 32-foot tall doughnut atop its 66-year old Los Angeles shop. Now Randy's is headed to the Bay Area with up to 10 locations planned - though the iconic huge doughnut isn't expected to be part of the stores here.

Of the upcoming Bay Area locations it's known that Randy's will set up shop in San Francisco, Berkeley, Palo Alto, and San Jose. The shop offers traditional styles of donuts for prices between $1.15 - $2.65.

Donut love! #randysdonuts #worldfamousdonuts #handmadedonuts #handmadedonuts-- #donutlove #donuts #foodpics #foodie #eatingfortheinsta #foodgasm #nom #nomnom #dailyfoodfeed #foodphotography #eeeeeats #onthetable #eattheworld #foodblogfeed #dailyfoodfeed #Instagood #instafood #foodporn #buzzfeast #feedfeed #sweettooth #dessert #--

A post shared by RandysDonuts (@randysdonutsla) on

Randy's will also be expanding to the Philippines and South Korea as international interest in the franchise has been driven by appearances in 'Iron Man 2,' 'Futurama' & more.

We'll let you know when the first Bay Area location opens up.

Tags: 
Randys Donuts
Bay Area