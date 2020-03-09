Lana Del Rave: A Lana Del Rey-Themed Dance Party Is Coming To San Francisco This Month
March 9, 2020
Bay Area Lana Del Rey fans can dress up as the songstress and spend an evening dedicated to her at Great Northern (119 Utah St.) in San Francisco on Friday night March 20th\.
Club 90s & Y2K are bringing their popular Lana Del Rave dance party to the Bay Area for the first time and the 21+ event will feature music from Lana as well as Grimes, Tame Impala, Amy Winehouse, Florence + The Machine and much more. There will also be video projections of Lana around the venue as you dance & a Lana-themed photobooth.
RELATED: Billie Eilish Dance Party 'Billie Ball' Comes To SF In May
The first 200 in get a special LDR pin, as well.
Tickets start at $12 and you can get yours here.