Lana Del Rey Teases Cover Version Of Sublime's "Doin' Time"

In advance of her upcoming album 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' Lana Del Rey has unveiled a dreamy snippet of a cover song. She's put her spin on Sublime's 90s hit "Doin' Time" & it's expected to be released later this month. Check it out below:

Coming Soon @sublime A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 7, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Lana has released three songs over the past few months that will be on her upcoming album & she's preparing to release a poetry book as well. You'll be able to get that for $1 because her thoughts are "priceless".