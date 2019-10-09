Lana Del Rey Stops Her Show To Find Her Missing Vape Pen

October 9, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Categories: 
Music

(Via ALT 103.7)

Lana was performing in Portland and stopped her entire show because she lost her vape pen.

Out of nowhere, the music stops and she asks "Has anyone seen my vape?" 

The stage crew and even some of the band looks around the stage to find it after some time she finally just gives up and starts asking her fans if they are ready to sing "Video Games".

She also referred to Berkeley as San Francisco, but we'll forgive her for that...

Tags: 
Lana Del Rey
Vape Pen