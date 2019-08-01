Lana Del Rey Announces October Show At Berkeley's Greek Theatre

Fresh off of the announcement that Lana Del Rey will release her 14-track album 'Normal F---ing Rockwell' on August 30th the singer has announced a tour in support of the album. She will play the Bay Area on Sunday night October 6th at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday August 9th at 10 AM here. For more info on the show head thegreekberkeley.com.

Lana will play another northern California show on Tuesday October 8th at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento.