Lana Del Rey Announces New Album Will Be Out August 30th

July 31, 2019
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the release date, album cover & tracklisting for her upcoming album 'Normal F***ing Rockwell' and it'll be out August 30th.

The Jack Antonoff, Zach Dawes, Laura Sisk, Rick Nowles-produced album features 14 tracks and the cover features her with Duke Nicholson, grandson of actor Jack Nicholson.

Absent from the album is her cover of Sublime's "Doin' Time," which was recorded for a documentary about the band.

Hopefully a tour is coming, too.

