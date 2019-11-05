Lana Del Rey And Ben Gibbard Duet On Death Cab's "I Will Follow You Into The Dark"

After Death Cab For Cutie frontman, Ben Gibbard, delivered a solo set before Lana Del Rey took the stage Monday night at the Bellco Theatre in Denver, Colorado he came out to play a Death Cab classic with her. The two performed "I Will Follow You Into The Dark," which you can check out here:

Last month Lana brought out folk legend Joan Baez during her Berkeley show for a Bob Dylan cover. She's also had Chris Isaak, Jack Antonoff, Sean Lennon and other guests during her current tour.