Lake Tahoe's Sowglobe Music Festival Announces 2018 Lineup

September 22, 2018
Snowglobe Music Festival returns to South Lake Tahoe from December 29-31, 2018 with a lineup that boasts some of the biggest names in EDM + some hip-hop. Here's who's playing this year's edition:

3-Day passes are on sale now for $199 (+ fees) and can be purchased via eventbrite.

Snowglobe takes place at the Community Play Fields in South Lake Tahoe & for more info head here.

