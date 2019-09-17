Lake Tahoe's Snowglobe Announces 2019 Lineup Feat. Skrillex, E-40 And More
The annual EDM & Hip-hop festival that takes place every New Year's week in South Lake Tahoe, Snowglobe, has announced its lineup for 2019:
Skrillex, E-40, Griz, Dominic Fike, Two Feet and more will be at South Lake Tahoe's Community Playfields & Bijou Park from December 29 - 31, 2019 and 3-day passes are on sale now starting at $189 a piece here.
