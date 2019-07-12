Lake Tahoe Reaches Its Maximum Water Limit Thanks To Melting Snow

Lake Tahoe is 1,644-feet deep - the second-deepest in the country. As of this week it has nearly eclipsed what's considered its maximum surface elevation (6,229.1 feet above sea level) and that's thanks in part to all the snow the area received this past winter.

Why's this helpful? If Tahoe goes into a drought there's currently a water supply that will last for three years.

As for beachgoers, there's a bit less beach to be found this summer due to the amount of water in the lake.

Tahoe's extra water supply this year would be enough for five million people over the course of a year.