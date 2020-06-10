Lake Tahoe Preparing To Reopen For Tourists

After months of threatening that tourists with fines for violating stay at home orders, Tahoe officials are ready to welcome tourists back to the area potentially as soon as Friday June 12th.

Tahoe preps to open to tourists: 'Our community is absolutely ready' https://t.co/HJQqcW5dCh pic.twitter.com/Ekb1CF0Xq8 — SFGate (@SFGate) June 10, 2020

Friday is when many sectors of business around California will be allowed to reopen including gyms, bars, schools, campgrounds, hotels for non-essential travel, arcades, bowling alleys, movie theaters and much more.

Tourism directors in the Tahoe area are hopeful that Friday will also mean the lifting of a travel ban that asks Californians to stay as close to their homes as possible. If it doesn't come Friday it is expected to be rescinded shortly thereafter. The three counties that make up the Tahoe Basin are ready to move to stage 3 of reopening.

Expect to be able to travel to Tahoe soon and be prepared to wear a face mask wherever you go. For more head to SF Gate.