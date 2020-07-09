Lake Tahoe Officials Say Tourism Has Lead To Spike In Cases

Just days after tourists flocked to Lake Tahoe for the Fourth of July weekend, health officials are claiming that tourists have driven a recent spike in cases in El Dorado County and that doesn't even take into account this past weekend, which saw an even higher influx of tourists.

Lake Tahoe reopened to visitors in mid-June and El Dorado County's number of Coronavirus cases have doubled since then to 264 total with half of those being South Lake Tahoe - a population that represents only 17% of the entire county.

Health officials in the region are now evaluating whether to reinstitute the travel ban that had been in effect between March-June and banning indoor dining in certain areas.