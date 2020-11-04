Lake Tahoe expecting up to a foot of snow this weekend

After a week of warm weather around Lake Tahoe it is expected that the region could get up to a foot of snow starting Friday and that will include lower elevations such as Pollock Pines, as well.

"Sight to behold": Lake Tahoe to get up to a foot of fresh snow this weekend, bringing warm streak to end in the Sierra https://t.co/oIVokEL8zj — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 4, 2020

Many ski resorts aren't expecting to open until late November, or early December and most are requiring guests to make reservations prior to hitting the slopes.

Here are some expected opening dates as of now:

Northstar California: Friday, Nov. 20

Heavenly Mountain: Friday, Nov. 20

Boreal Mountain Resort: Monday, Nov. 23

Olympic Valley (formerly Squaw Valley): Wednesday, Nov. 25

Alpine Meadows: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Diamond Peak Ski Resort: Thursday, Dec. 10

Homewood Mountain Resort: Friday, Dec. 11

Sierra-at-Tahoe: TBD

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: TBD

Sugar Bowl Resort: TBD

In the Bay Area we'll see the coldest days in months as highs over the weekend will be in the 50s & low 60s.