Lake Tahoe expecting up to a foot of snow this weekend
This will end a warm streak for the region
After a week of warm weather around Lake Tahoe it is expected that the region could get up to a foot of snow starting Friday and that will include lower elevations such as Pollock Pines, as well.
Many ski resorts aren't expecting to open until late November, or early December and most are requiring guests to make reservations prior to hitting the slopes.
Here are some expected opening dates as of now:
- Northstar California: Friday, Nov. 20
- Heavenly Mountain: Friday, Nov. 20
- Boreal Mountain Resort: Monday, Nov. 23
- Olympic Valley (formerly Squaw Valley): Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Alpine Meadows: Wednesday, Nov. 25
- Diamond Peak Ski Resort: Thursday, Dec. 10
- Homewood Mountain Resort: Friday, Dec. 11
- Sierra-at-Tahoe: TBD
- Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: TBD
- Sugar Bowl Resort: TBD
Record warm-- highs to more than a foot of snow!
It's likely across Sierra & Tahoe this week.
In the Bay Area we'll see the coldest days in months as highs over the weekend will be in the 50s & low 60s.