Lagunitas Brewing Announces Free Concert Series For 2019
Every year Lagunitas Brewing hosts a series of free concerts at their Petaluma Amphitheater and here is what their 2019 lineup looks like:
The 2019 #LiveAtLagunitas lineup is here! Learn how to snag your FREE tickets on the Lincoln Bio... • • • @bottlerocknapa Hangover w/@thewarandtreaty @fidlar @antibalas @thundercatmusic @budosband @jamesmcmurtryofficial @thenudeparty @shanandtheclams @manmanbandband @newportfolkfest Presents”Folkin’ Friends” @paulcauthen @strfkr_music @carolinerosemuzak And cheers to @merghimself for the summery poster vibes.
May 27: The War & Treaty & The Dip
June 4: Fidlar
June 18: Antibalas
June 24: Thundercat
July 9: The Budos Band
Aug. 5: James McMurtry
Aug. 19: The Nude Party
Aug. 26: Shannon & The Clams
Sept. 3: Man Man w / special guest Creed Bratton
Sept. 23: Newport Folk Presents: Folkin' Friends (artists TBA)
Sept. 24: Paul Cauthen
Oct. 1: STRFKR
Oct. 7: Caroline Rose
For these shows you have to claim your tickets in advance & they are made available week-by-week. You can get all of your info here.
@bigthiefmusic #krushnit #liveatlagunitas #goingoutonatuesday