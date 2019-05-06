Lagunitas Brewing Announces Free Concert Series For 2019

Every year Lagunitas Brewing hosts a series of free concerts at their Petaluma Amphitheater and here is what their 2019 lineup looks like:

May 27: The War & Treaty & The Dip

June 4: Fidlar

June 18: Antibalas

June 24: Thundercat

July 9: The Budos Band

Aug. 5: James McMurtry

Aug. 19: The Nude Party

Aug. 26: Shannon & The Clams

Sept. 3: Man Man w / special guest Creed Bratton

Sept. 23: Newport Folk Presents: Folkin' Friends (artists TBA)

Sept. 24: Paul Cauthen

Oct. 1: STRFKR

Oct. 7: Caroline Rose

For these shows you have to claim your tickets in advance & they are made available week-by-week. You can get all of your info here.