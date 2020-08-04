Lack Of Santa Clara Nightlife A Positive For 49ers In Avoiding Coronavirus, Says Richard Sherman

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman spoke with the media on Tuesday and noted that the team is well-positioned to both avoid COVID-19 outbreaks and be successful in the upcoming season due in part to a few factors: the lingering bitterness of a Super Bowl loss and the lack of nightlife options near the team facility in Santa Clara.

The NFL does not have a bubble model like the NBA, or NHL and instead seems to be leaving players more susceptible to outbreaks as they operate similarly to how Major League Baseball has. MLB has already seen outbreaks on a few teams since the season started in late July and some of those were linked to players going to casinos, or enjoying nightlife in cities they were visiting.

Noting that players in places like Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas and cities in Texas have superior nightlife options, especially in the era of a pandemic, not having as many places to go in Santa Clara could certainly prove a competitive advantage and keep the 49ers healthier.

The 49ers kick-off the 2020 season September 13th against the Cardinals in a fan-free Levi's Sadium.