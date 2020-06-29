LA County Beaches to Close Friday for 4th of July Weekend

(KNX 1070)

The LA County Board of Supervisors announced Monday that Los Angeles County beaches will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Los Hills Sheriff's Station online.

Supervisor Janice Hahn told KNX 1070 News Monday afternoon that the LA County Board of Supervisors have decided to close all of the LA County beaches for the July 4th weekend.

According to the Lost Hills Station Facebook page on Monday "Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced the closure of our beaches, piers, beach bike paths, and beach access points beginning 7/3/2020 through 7/6/2020. The Malibu/Lost Hills Station Beach Team will be patrolling the beaches throughout the weekend and late into the evening. This new order makes it illegal to trespass at these locations and is punishable by law to include, but not limited to, a $1000 fine."