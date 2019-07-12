Krispy Kreme Will Celebrate Its Birthday With New Cake Batter-Filled Donuts

Krispy Kreme will turn 82 years old this July and to celebrate they're doing a couple of things for us. First, they're unveiling the Original Filled Birthday Batter Donut, which is one of their original glazed donuts dipped in strawberry icing, topped with sprinkles and filled with birthday cake batter. It will be available for one week only starting Monday July 15th.

Then on Friday July 19th the chain will bring back its $1 original glazed dozen promotion where you get a $1 dozen with the purchase of a dozen at regular price.

Krispy Kreme also unveiled original filled donuts last month with classic kreme & chocolate kreme. We'll surely see more variations on fillings in the future.