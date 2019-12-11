Krispy Kreme Selling $1 Original Glazed Dozens On Thursday

December 11, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Food & Drink

Thursday is December 12th, 12/12, and that means it's time for Krispy Kreme's annual day of the Dozens where you can a box of a dozen original glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any other dozen.

TOMMORROW IS #DAYOFTHEDOZENS! ---- Mark your calendars & stop by your participating #KrispyKreme to get $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen with ANY dozen purchase! -- Participating US & CAN shops and other info at link in bio! #Doughnuts

A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on

if you need a reminder on where you can find your closest Kripsy Kreme here are the Bay Area locations:

  • San Francisco: 353 Jefferson St. / Fisherman’s Wharf | 415-775-1123
  • Concord: 1991 Diamond Blvd. | 925-363-4570
  • Daly City: 1575 Sullivan Avenue | 650-985-5612
  • Union City: 32450 Dyer Street | 510-471-6121
  • Fremont: 43835 Pacific Commons | 510-445-1357
  • Mountain View: 2146 Leghorn Street | 650-254-1231
  • Santa Clara: 3133 Mission College Blvd | 408-986-8824
  • San Jose: 121 Curtner Ave. Suite 40 | 408-293-2011
  • Pinole: 2800 Pinole Valley Rd., #E | 510-262-4611
  • Brentwood: 2530 Sand Creek Rd | 925-516-4649
  • Roseville: 10317 Fairway Drive | 916-797-2221
  • Vacaville: 1620 E Monte Vista Ave | 707-452-0905

For more info head here.

 

Tags: 
Krispy Kreme
Day Of The Dozens