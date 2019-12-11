Krispy Kreme Selling $1 Original Glazed Dozens On Thursday
December 11, 2019
Thursday is December 12th, 12/12, and that means it's time for Krispy Kreme's annual day of the Dozens where you can a box of a dozen original glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any other dozen.
TOMMORROW IS #DAYOFTHEDOZENS! ---- Mark your calendars & stop by your participating #KrispyKreme to get $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen with ANY dozen purchase! -- Participating US & CAN shops and other info at link in bio! #Doughnuts
if you need a reminder on where you can find your closest Kripsy Kreme here are the Bay Area locations:
- San Francisco: 353 Jefferson St. / Fisherman’s Wharf | 415-775-1123
- Concord: 1991 Diamond Blvd. | 925-363-4570
- Daly City: 1575 Sullivan Avenue | 650-985-5612
- Union City: 32450 Dyer Street | 510-471-6121
- Fremont: 43835 Pacific Commons | 510-445-1357
- Mountain View: 2146 Leghorn Street | 650-254-1231
- Santa Clara: 3133 Mission College Blvd | 408-986-8824
- San Jose: 121 Curtner Ave. Suite 40 | 408-293-2011
- Pinole: 2800 Pinole Valley Rd., #E | 510-262-4611
- Brentwood: 2530 Sand Creek Rd | 925-516-4649
- Roseville: 10317 Fairway Drive | 916-797-2221
- Vacaville: 1620 E Monte Vista Ave | 707-452-0905
