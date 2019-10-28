Krispy Kreme Offering Free Donuts On Halloween To Customers In Costumes

This Halloween if you wear a costume you can score a free donut at Krispy Kreme. These monster donuts are available at participating stores through Halloween so don't sleep on getting yours.

Here's where you can find Krispy Kreme's in the Bay Area:

San Francisco: 353 Jefferson St. / Fisherman’s Wharf | 415-775-1123

Concord: 1991 Diamond Blvd. | 925-363-4570

Daly City: 1575 Sullivan Avenue | 650-985-5612

Union City: 32450 Dyer Street | 510-471-6121

Fremont: 43835 Pacific Commons | 510-445-1357

Mountain View: 2146 Leghorn Street | 650-254-1231

Santa Clara: 3133 Mission College Blvd | 408-986-8824

San Jose: 121 Curtner Ave. Suite 40 | 408-293-2011

Pinole: 2800 Pinole Valley Rd., #E | 510-262-4611

Brentwood: 2530 Sand Creek Rd | 925-516-4649

Roseville: 10317 Fairway Drive | 916-797-2221

Vacaville: 1620 E Monte Vista Ave | 707-452-0905

