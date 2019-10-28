Krispy Kreme Offering Free Donuts On Halloween To Customers In Costumes
October 28, 2019
This Halloween if you wear a costume you can score a free donut at Krispy Kreme. These monster donuts are available at participating stores through Halloween so don't sleep on getting yours.
Sp----ky. -- The #MonsterBatch is still here, but they'll be gone in the blink of an eye! Available through #Halloween, participating shops & more info at link in bio. #KrispyKreme --: @lexfoodguide
Here's where you can find Krispy Kreme's in the Bay Area:
- San Francisco: 353 Jefferson St. / Fisherman’s Wharf | 415-775-1123
- Concord: 1991 Diamond Blvd. | 925-363-4570
- Daly City: 1575 Sullivan Avenue | 650-985-5612
- Union City: 32450 Dyer Street | 510-471-6121
- Fremont: 43835 Pacific Commons | 510-445-1357
- Mountain View: 2146 Leghorn Street | 650-254-1231
- Santa Clara: 3133 Mission College Blvd | 408-986-8824
- San Jose: 121 Curtner Ave. Suite 40 | 408-293-2011
- Pinole: 2800 Pinole Valley Rd., #E | 510-262-4611
- Brentwood: 2530 Sand Creek Rd | 925-516-4649
- Roseville: 10317 Fairway Drive | 916-797-2221
- Vacaville: 1620 E Monte Vista Ave | 707-452-0905
