Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Dozens To Healthcare Workers

As a way to say thank you to healthcare workers, Krispy Kreme announced that every Monday from March 30th (National Doctors Day) through May 11th (National Nurses Week) healthcare workers can get free dozens.

Healthcare staff workers who show their employee ID can get the free glazed dozens from Krispy Kreme locations that remain open.

The doughnut chain is also offering a buy-one-give-one offer every Saturday starting March 28th where you get a complimentary glazed dozen with any regular-priced dozen.

For more head here.