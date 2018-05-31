Krispy Kreme To Give Out Free Donuts On Friday

This Friday June 1 marks National Donut Day and Kripsy Kreme is celebrating by giving everyone one free donut. Seriously, any flavor you'd like. You don't even have to buy anything first.

But really, who turns down a free doughnut? Limit one per customer, no purchase necessary on #NationalDoughnutDay! pic.twitter.com/xUmstC6KRo — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 30, 2018

Hit a participating Bay Area location, which you can find here & enjoy a free donut this Friday.