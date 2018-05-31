Krispy Kreme To Give Out Free Donuts On Friday

May 31, 2018
This Friday June 1 marks National Donut Day and Kripsy Kreme is celebrating by giving everyone one free donut. Seriously, any flavor you'd like. You don't even have to buy anything first.

Hit a participating Bay Area location, which you can find here & enjoy a free donut this Friday.

Krispy Kreme
National Donut Day