Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' And Walmart Giving Out Free Donuts For Friday's National Donut Day

Friday June 7th marks National Donut Day and to celebrate you can score deals at all sorts of donut shops, or just get free ones. Participating Krispy Kreme locations will give you a donut, free of charge, with no catch. They're hoping to give out at least 1 million of them.

Dunkin' also has free donuts at particpating locations on Friday with any beverage purchase.

While you might not typically associate Walmart with free donuts, they've got them on Friday, too. Head to the bakery at any Walmart Supercenter, or Neighborhood Market, ask for one and they'll give you a free glazed donut. Thrillist has more on that.

