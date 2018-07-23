Krispy Kreme Celebrating Their Birthday With $1 Dozens On Friday
This Friday July 27 Kripsy Kreme will be celebrating their birthday and that means good things for us. You'll be able to get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 with the purchase any dozen at regular price.
We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, and we want YOU to party with a deal! Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath
We'll also be getting a confetti glazed donut starting this Friday through August 2.
Krispy Kreme celebrating birthday with glazed confetti doughnut, $1 dozen July 27 https://t.co/MRqTnLNygi pic.twitter.com/sFZ976awou— NEWS102.3 KRMG -- (@KRMGtulsa) July 23, 2018
The special donut is birthday-cake flavored, glazed, and topped with sprinkles.
The $1 deal & special donut will be available at participating stores in the U.S. & Canada.