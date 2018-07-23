Krispy Kreme Celebrating Their Birthday With $1 Dozens On Friday

This Friday July 27 Kripsy Kreme will be celebrating their birthday and that means good things for us. You'll be able to get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 with the purchase any dozen at regular price.

We'll also be getting a confetti glazed donut starting this Friday through August 2.

The special donut is birthday-cake flavored, glazed, and topped with sprinkles.

The $1 deal & special donut will be available at participating stores in the U.S. & Canada.