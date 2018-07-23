Krispy Kreme Celebrating Their Birthday With $1 Dozens On Friday

July 23, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Food And Drink

This Friday July 27 Kripsy Kreme will be celebrating their birthday and that means good things for us. You'll be able to get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 with the purchase any dozen at regular price.

We’re celebrating our birthday Friday, July 27, and we want YOU to party with a deal! Get an Original Glazed Dozen for $1 when you buy any dozen at regular price at participating shops. #KrispyKremeBirthday #ShaqMath

A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on

We'll also be getting a confetti glazed donut starting this Friday through August 2. 

The special donut is birthday-cake flavored, glazed, and topped with sprinkles.

The $1 deal & special donut will be available at participating stores in the U.S. & Canada.

 

Tags: 
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts