Krispy Kreme To Bring Back $1 Original Glazed Dozens Next Week

December 4, 2018
Dallas
Food & Drink

Wednesday December 12th, 12/12, is the Day of the Dozens and to celebrate Krispy Kreme is reviving their buy one dozen, get a second dozen of original glazed donuts for just $1.

What’s better than a dozen doughnuts? Getting a $1 OG Dozen on top of your dozen. 12/12 is #DayoftheDozens. We'll see you there.

You can create your first dozen with whatever donuts you'd like then redeem your second dozen of only original-glazed donuts for $1.

Visit participating Bay Area Krispy Kreme locations on December 12th to take advantage of the deal.

Krispy Kreme
Day Of The Dozens