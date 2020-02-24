Kraftwerk Announce 3D 50th Anniversary Tour With SF Stop
February 24, 2020
Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will celebrate their 50th anniversary this summer with a North American tour that will make a stop at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Tuesday June 23rd.
JUST ANNOUNCED -- Electronic pioneers @kraftwerk bring us their mind-blowing 3D show to celebrate their 50th anniversary on 6/23! --— Bill Graham Civic (@BillGrahamCivic) February 24, 2020
-- Presale starts Wednesday, February 26 at 10am
password = technopop
ℹ️ https://t.co/O5hBdfmr2G pic.twitter.com/aZ9zJnzGK4
The band will bring their 3D visuals, music & performance art to town as they celebrate five decades together.
Tickets go on sale Thursday February 27th at 10AM, pre-sale is Wednesday Feb. 26th at 10AM with the password 'technopop'. You can grab tickets here.