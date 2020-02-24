Kraftwerk Announce 3D 50th Anniversary Tour With SF Stop

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will celebrate their 50th anniversary this summer with a North American tour that will make a stop at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Tuesday June 23rd.

JUST ANNOUNCED -- Electronic pioneers @kraftwerk bring us their mind-blowing 3D show to celebrate their 50th anniversary on 6/23! --



-- Presale starts Wednesday, February 26 at 10am

password = technopop

ℹ️ https://t.co/O5hBdfmr2G pic.twitter.com/aZ9zJnzGK4 — Bill Graham Civic (@BillGrahamCivic) February 24, 2020

The band will bring their 3D visuals, music & performance art to town as they celebrate five decades together.

Tickets go on sale Thursday February 27th at 10AM, pre-sale is Wednesday Feb. 26th at 10AM with the password 'technopop'. You can grab tickets here.