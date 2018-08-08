Korean Grocery Store Hmart To Open Its First SF Location

It's about time! Korean grocer Hmart is coming to San Francisco at the Oceanview Village Shopping Center at 3995 Alemany Boulevard in Ingleside Heights.

The Bay Area's first Hmart opened in 2017 in San Jose on De Anza Blvd. & a second opened on Oakland Road in SJ earlier this year, but if you're not close to those then soon you won't have to travel to the South Bay to enjoy all of the Asian market goods that they offer.

The San Francisco Hmart location will include a food court just as most other Hmart locations do. The space its taking over is being renovated & it will likely open at some point in 2019.

For more head to Eater.