Kono Pizza And Their Pizza Cones Arrive In Berkeley

Do you want pizza in a cone? 'Cause now you can get pizza in a cone. The Bay Area's first Kono Pizza location is now open at 2282 Fulton St. in Berkeley daily from 11 AM - 9 PM.

They have all kinds of pizza cones ranging from traditional cheese, to meatball, to vegetarian, to chicken parm & more. They also have dessert cones that include a Nutella cone, tiramisu cone, and many more. The menu can be found here.

The cones are layered with sauce, cheese, & toppings before being cooked in one of their trademark oven. So far the Yelp reviews are positve with the Berkeley location earning 4.5 stars in its early days.