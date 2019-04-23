Kohl's Stores To Accept Amazon Returns Beginning This Summer

A service that had only been available at select Kohl's locations since 2017 will be rolled out to all 1,150 Kohl's stores this July. Customers will be able to return any Amazon purchase at the department store - for free.

Eligible items will not need a box or label to be returned. https://t.co/HvOHLJxjLe pic.twitter.com/5kUcFbgBzA — ABC News (@ABC) April 23, 2019

You will not need a box, or the return label to make the return and the store will take it as long as its an eligible Amazon item.

Kohl's states that the returns can be made regardless of reason and that they will package & return the items to Amazon return centers on behald of the customer free of charge.

