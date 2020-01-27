Kobe Bryant Traveled In Helicopters So He Could Maximize His Time As A Dad

Before Sunday's tragic helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others, he had spent years using helicopters as one of his main modes of transporation. Videos have been shared of Kobe explaining why he had decided to use them to get around and the main reason was that so he could devote more time to being a father to his daughters.

The story behind why Kobe used a private helicopter in and around Los Angeles...---------- pic.twitter.com/f77OM6CtT8 — Rex Chapman---- (@RexChapman) January 27, 2020

In the above video he explains that even though his wife, Vanessa, insisted that she could pick up the kids from school, Kobe made it a point to do so while the Lakers weren't out of town so that he could maximize his family time.

He flew above traffic for the 49 miles from his home to the Lakers' home arena, Staples Center regularly. Back in 2009 when speaking to ESPN he explained that he couldn't stand to miss any of his daughter's engagements like their soccer games. "Because what if I miss her first goal?" he said.

