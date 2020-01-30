115-Foot Kobe Bryant Tribute Pops Up At East Bay Park

January 30, 2020
A 115-foot tall, 92-feet wide tribute to the late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, has appeared at a park in Pleasanton this week. It comes from artist Kelli Pearson and Livermore's New Ground Technology.

Murals and tributes have been created all over the world this week in the wake of Kobe & his daughter Gianna's deaths on Sunday.

The creators of this East Bay tribute said that wanted to honor the basketball player who had touched so many lives. They also haven't revealed exactly where this tribute can be found, but say it is at one of Pleasanton's many parks.

