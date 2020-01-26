NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant is reportedly among those who were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, CA.

BREAKING: NBA legend Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday. https://t.co/sALktDrGGA #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/WSOpSxCVLK — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 26, 2020

TMZ was the first to report the news. Bryant's daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash along with two others.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Bryant was 5x NBA Champion, 4x all-star MVP, NBA MVP in 2008, & 18x All-Star.

RIP KOBE -- — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) January 26, 2020