NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash

January 26, 2020
Dallas
Kobe Bryant

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

NBA legend Kobe Bryant is reportedly among those who were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, CA.

TMZ was the first to report the news. Bryant's daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash along with two others.

Bryant was 5x NBA Champion, 4x all-star MVP, NBA MVP in 2008, & 18x All-Star.

