The Killers Host Wine And Merchandise Pop-Up During Bottlerock Napa

The Killers are headlining day 2 of Bottlerock Napa and while they're visiting Wine Country they're also treating fans to an exclusive wine & merchandise pop-up shop near the festival.

The special Killers wines & merchandise will only be available at the pop-up located at Riverhouse at 604 Main St. in Napa from 10AM-6PM today & Sunday (May 27).

Produced in partnership with BRAVADO, the three-day experience will feature a range of custom labeled wines inspired by the band as well as limited-edition merchandise and apparel.

Get there while you can.