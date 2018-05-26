The Killers Host Wine And Merchandise Pop-Up During Bottlerock Napa
The Killers are headlining day 2 of Bottlerock Napa and while they're visiting Wine Country they're also treating fans to an exclusive wine & merchandise pop-up shop near the festival.
@thekillers have a wine & merch pop-up in Napa all weekend during @bottlerocknapa.
The special Killers wines & merchandise will only be available at the pop-up located at Riverhouse at 604 Main St. in Napa from 10AM-6PM today & Sunday (May 27).
GIVEAWAY TIME..... BottleRock Napa is here!! Collabing with The Killers, kickin' it at the RiverHouse/Blackbird Vineyards pop-up, and giving away today's limited edition vinyl signed by Ronnie Vannucci and Brandon Flowers of the Killers, plus a tasting at RiverHouse of Bespoke Collection Rosé to ensure you Rosé all day...
Produced in partnership with BRAVADO, the three-day experience will feature a range of custom labeled wines inspired by the band as well as limited-edition merchandise and apparel.
Get there while you can.