The Killers' Debut Album 'Hot Fuss' Turns 15 Years Old

Happy 15th birthday to The Killers' debut & breakthrough album 'Hot Fuss'! The album that features hits like "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," "Smile Like You Mean It," "All These Things That I've Done," & "Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine" was released on June 7, 2004.

One of the biggest hits of the 2000s "Mr. Brightside" has also managed to never leave the charts & remains one of the biggest party songs of the 21st century.

The band is currently busy in the studio working on their sixth studio album.