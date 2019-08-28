Kids Can Get In Free For All Oakland A's Home Games In September

This September as the Oakland Athletics look to secure a playoff berth, the team is letting kids (12 & under) into games at the Coliseum for free.

For each regularly priced individual ticket an adult can add up to two additional tickets free of charge for children 12 & under. They are subject to availability.

These tickets will be good for games vs. the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals & Texas Rangers.

Kids will also be able to run the bases after Sunday games (9/8 & 9/22)

For more info head to MLB.com.