Kid-Focused Protests To Be Held In San Francisco And Oakland On Sunday

Protests will continue this weekend around the Bay Area and this Sunday will see a pair of family-friendly ones in both San Francisco in Oakland. The one in Oakland will begin at 2PM at the big shoe at Children's Fairyland and go around Lake Merritt.

We've just learned there's going to be a family-friendly march this Sunday at 2 p.m. starting at our Big Shoe, and going around Lake Merritt! It's in solidarity with the San Francisco Kids Peace March and in support of #BlackLivesMatter. Join the #oaklandkidsmarch!



via @jenamigx pic.twitter.com/xAql6AjXtp — Children's Fairyland (@FairylandCA) June 5, 2020

In San Francisco the Sunday protest will start at CCSF's parking lot at 2PM and march along Ocean Ave. to Aptos Middle School.

San Francisco families, please join us for the SF Kids Peace March in support of Black Lives Matter on Sunday 6/7 at 2pm. We will gather at the CCSF parking lot on Frieda Kahlo Way and march along the Ocean Ave sidewalk to Aptos Middle School. Masks and social-distancing required pic.twitter.com/3geOfwfU7U — Daniel Ransom (@ThePinakes) June 4, 2020

The goal of these kid-focused protests is to help children be part of the movement and allow them to feel empowered in a safe, family-friendly environment.