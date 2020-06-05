Kid-Focused Protests To Be Held In San Francisco And Oakland On Sunday

At Childrens Fairyland and SF City College

June 5, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Kid protesting in Atlanta

Elijah Nouvelage / Stringer

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Protests will continue this weekend around the Bay Area and this Sunday will see a pair of family-friendly ones in both San Francisco in Oakland. The one in Oakland will begin at 2PM at the big shoe at Children's Fairyland and go around Lake Merritt.

In San Francisco the Sunday protest will start at CCSF's parking lot at 2PM and march along Ocean Ave. to Aptos Middle School.

The goal of these kid-focused protests is to help children be part of the movement and allow them to feel empowered in a safe, family-friendly environment.

Tags: 
San Francisco
Oakland
Kid Protests