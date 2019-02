The Bay Area's own K.Flay has teased the first song from her follow-up to 2017's GRAMMY-nominated 'Everywhere Is Somewhere'. The track "Bad Vibes" will arrive Friday March 1st at 12 AM (EST).

In 2018 K.Flay was featured on tracks from Mike Shinoda, Tom Morello, & Robert DeLong. We're stoked to hear new stuff from her.