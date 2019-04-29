K.Flay Announces September Show At Oakland's Fox Theater

The Bay Area's own K.Flay has announced that her new album 'Solutions' will be out on July 12th and she'll be playing songs from it live Sunday September 7th at the Fox Theater in Oakland!

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 AM with code "rico" & general on-sale is Friday at 10 AM. Get your tickets here.