KFC Begins Testing Chicken And Waffles

June 19, 2018
Dallas
Shortly after Kentucky Fried Chicken made headlines for beginning to test vegetarian fried chicken in the UK, the chain has now started trying another potential menu addition - chicken & waffles.

They began testing their version of the classic combo yesterday in their Asheville, Greenville, & Charlotte, North Carolina restaurants and patrons there will be able to try them until June 29.

If the testing goes well then we might see a bigger roll out. We'll keep you updated.

