KFC Begins Testing Chicken And Waffles
June 19, 2018
Shortly after Kentucky Fried Chicken made headlines for beginning to test vegetarian fried chicken in the UK, the chain has now started trying another potential menu addition - chicken & waffles.
KFC Testing Chicken And Waffles In Charlotte Area https://t.co/y4NrTJHrtq pic.twitter.com/s9sJzlpBUo— Myers Park Patch (@MyersParkPatch) June 19, 2018
They began testing their version of the classic combo yesterday in their Asheville, Greenville, & Charlotte, North Carolina restaurants and patrons there will be able to try them until June 29.
If the testing goes well then we might see a bigger roll out. We'll keep you updated.
For more, head to Thrillist.