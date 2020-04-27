Kevin Smith Completes 'Mallrats' Sequel Script During Quarantine
25 years since the original
Last month filmmaker Kevin Smith announced that he was using his time in quarantine to complete a few projects, scripts for 'Clerks 3' and 'Twilight Of The Mallrats,' a sequel to the 1995 film. Now he's announced that a first draft of a the 'Mallrats' sequel has been completed.
Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of “TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS”! 25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning ‘Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and “happily ever after” is easier to say than live! The #jayandsilentbob stuff is some of my favorite conceptual comedy I’ve ever written but the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet. And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train! It’ll be months before we can actually shoot it, but if you wanna know the backstory, I recorded an entire episode about “Twilight of the Mallrats” for my new podcast, “Silent Bob Speaks” - available at That Kevin Smith Club (link in my bio)! And now that *this* script is done, it’s on to a new draft of #moosejaws and then the first draft of the new version of #clerks3! #KevinSmith #mallrats #brodiebruce #twilightofthemallrats #movie #90s #screenplay #coverpage
He announced which characters would return for the sequel and those include: Brodie Bruce, Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours, and of course, Jay & Silent Bob.
The original film starred Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, Jeremy London, and Shannen Doherty.
Smith says it'll be months before he can begin any actual production work on 'Twilight Of The Mallrats,' but we should get it in due time.