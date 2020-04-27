Kevin Smith Completes 'Mallrats' Sequel Script During Quarantine

Last month filmmaker Kevin Smith announced that he was using his time in quarantine to complete a few projects, scripts for 'Clerks 3' and 'Twilight Of The Mallrats,' a sequel to the 1995 film. Now he's announced that a first draft of a the 'Mallrats' sequel has been completed.

He announced which characters would return for the sequel and those include: Brodie Bruce, Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours, and of course, Jay & Silent Bob.

The original film starred Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, Jeremy London, and Shannen Doherty.

Smith says it'll be months before he can begin any actual production work on 'Twilight Of The Mallrats,' but we should get it in due time.